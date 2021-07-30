Wonderful weekend weather on the way

NEW YORK — The weekend is starting on a much-needed good note.

This is coming after Thursday night, where at least 5 tornadoes touched down in New Jersey. The strongest one was an EF-2 with winds of 115 mph. That tornado formed in Waretown, New Jersey in Ocean County and went over to the High Bar Harbor Area of Long Beach Island.

As far as the forecast goes, it is going to be a nice weekend for the most part.

Friday night will be comfortable night. A good breeze from the north will cool temperatures down to around 60 in the city. Elsewhere, temperatures will be in the 50s for the most part.

Saturday looks to be a top ten kind of day. It will be a sunny day as temperatures climb into the upper 70s

Most of Sunday looks fine, however a storm system will start to move into the region. Hopefully, any showers associated with it will hold off until the evening hours. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

The storm system should clear out by the time the Monday morning commute gets underway. The afternoon will be very nice with highs in the lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.