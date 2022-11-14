After dealing a great deal of warmth last week, autumn made a big return on Sunday.

The chill continued into Monday, with temperatures staying in the mid 40s during the day. Just as we go back into autumn, we will suddenly get a little preview of winter on Tuesday as a storm system approaches bringing in the chance for the first snowflakes of the season for some.

Winter weather advisories have been posted for areas to the north of the region as temperatures will be cold enough to bring some snow or an icy mix starting Tuesday night and it could last until Wednesday morning. While it will be a cold rain event for the vast majority, the chance for a few snowflakes to occur at the onset cannot be ruled out.

Monday will remain quiet but cold, with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s in the city. Outlying suburbs will end up dropping into the 20s. Overnight, some high clouds will start to make their way into the region.

The clouds will continue to thicken on Tuesday. It will stay on the chilly side with temperatures in the mid 40s. Late in the day, the rain will develop for most, but it will start out as snow or a mix for areas well north of New York City.

Through the course of the night the rain/snow line will track northward and limit accumulations before it starts to taper off on Wednesday morning. Most areas to the north may get an inch or two of snow when all is said and done. For the rest of the region, expect around a half an inch to 1 inch of rainfall by midday on Wednesday.

Skies should clear on Wednesday afternoon, but it will remain to be chilly with highs in the upper 40s.

For the rest of the week, the chilly temperatures will stick around. Expect highs remain in the mid 40s despite having a good deal of sunshine.

It gets colder on Saturday as temperatures may start out in the city at or below the freezing mark. During the day, we may likely stay in the 30s ,with a brisk wind making it feel worse. By Sunday, we will recover a little as temperatures drift back up into the lower 40s.