NEW YORK (PIX11) — A mixture of rain and snow comes to end an late Saturday morning, becoming mostly rain around 10 a.m., then slowly tapering off.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas north and west of the city until 10 am Saturday morning.

Despite the wintry mix little to no snow accumulation is expected. Mostly cloudy for the rest of the day, with the high hovering around the mid-40s. Wind chills from the north will have it feeling even chillier as the low dips into the 30s.

A Coastal Flood Statement is in effect from Saturday evening until late into the night in New York, the Bronx, Northwest Suffolk, Northern Queens, and Northern Nassau Counties. Brief minor flooding in more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s.