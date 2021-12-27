Tracking a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain Monday

NEW YORK — Get ready for a busy weather week with snow, sleet, rain as well as an icy glaze.

After experiencing a mild Christmas with highs in 50s, temperatures have taken a dive. In addition to the cooldown, we are tracking four systems that are slated to spark travel woes across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning for most of the tri-state.

The first round is expected to arrive around noon where most of the tri-state will get light snow. A transition to sleet and freezing rain will likely get underway later in the afternoon followed by rain this evening. Keep in mind that points north and west of the city will see an icy mix.

Anticipate a wet start Tuesday, followed by an afternoon break. Then round two will bring another quick moving system that is expected to bring rain to the area with snow north and west. Round three will bring soaking rain on Thursday. Finally, round four is expected to be a power packed coastal low to kick off 2022 and could cause more travel disruptions. Most areas will get rain with a chance of a wintry mix north of the city.

In the meantime, today’s storm will likely bring less than an inch of snow, around a quarter inch of rain along with a chance of an icy glaze north and west of the city. If you plan on returning any holiday presents, your best bet is to do them early to avoid slick roads. As always, stay tuned for updates.