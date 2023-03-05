NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City and its suburbs are gearing up for a sun-splashed Sunday with the exception of a few snow flurries passing point north.

Otherwise, high pressure will continue to build into the region through tonight and remains in control until the start of the workweek. Under mostly sunny skies, Sunday’s temps will remain about 5-10 degrees above normal, in the 50s for most of the area. Winds won’t be as blustery as yesterday but may be a bit breezy at times throughout the day. Tonight skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear, with a low in the 30s.

Tomorrow morning will be fairly similar to today, with bright skies to start and clouds mixing in the latter. Temps also remain on the milder side, the 50s for the city and the 40s to 50s for the suburbs. A weak low-pressure system is expected to pass near or just south of the area late Monday into early Tuesday.

Some models indicate a chance for a wintry mix for the boroughs, the Hudson Valley, New Jersey and Long Island. While others keep most of the precipitation to the south and west of the boroughs. Changes are still likely for the models in the next 48 hours. Stay tuned for updates on this latest storm.

By the mid to late week, things dry back out, with temps remaining seasonable.