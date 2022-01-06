Winter Weather Warning issued for Long Island, NJ as snow approaches region

The widespread snow event of the season is making its way toward the region tonight. An area of low pressure will track to the south and a secondary storm will develop offshore as it tracks toward off the coast of New England

A Winter Weather Warning has been issued for Eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore starting late Thursday through Friday morning. Amounts for those areas could approach between 3 and 6 inches.

The city and the bulk of the region remains in an advisory, with up to 4 inches of snow expected.

The storm’s start time remains to be after midnight, with the brunt of the snowfall occurring between 3 and 7 a.m. One-inch-per-hour snow rates will reduce visibilities and make roadways very slippery resulting in a tough morning commute.

The snow should taper off during the late morning hours, with skies eventually clearing out.

Friday will be a blustery day with gusts at around 20-30 mph making it feel more like the 20s all day long.

Late at night, it will feel like the single digits.

High pressure will allow winds to calm down on Saturday, but it will still be a cold day with highs in the lower 30s.

A cold front will then bring rain by Sunday. It could start out with an icy mix at the onset especially for inland areas. For the vast majority, it will be a cold rain spoiling the latter part of the weekend.

Then the coldest air of the region starts to the move in for the early part of next week. Temperatures will top out at around 30 degrees on Monday, then drop further on Tuesday. In the afternoon, actual air temperatures may not get out of the 20s. Overnight lows will likely be in the teens, with the wind chill possibly being near 0 degrees.