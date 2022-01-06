NEW YORK — After an ice storm caused a very treacherous morning commute on Wednesday, all eyes are on the next system that will bring the first real chance of snow for the season early Friday morning.

Winter weather advisories have been already issued for much of New Jersey, as well as for all five boroughs of New York City, areas north of the city and Long Island.

As we see it now, a storm will slide south of the region on Friday morning, and it will likely bring a plowable amount of snow for much of the region.

While the snow will likely make for a messy morning commute, it could be a quick mover, limiting total accumulations.

Thursday will be the calm before the storm. The day will start out sunny, but clouds will be on the increase. Highs will be at around 40 degrees in the city and in the upper 30s for the suburbs.

Snow could develop as early as 10 p.m. Thursday night in some areas, but more widespread around midnight. There could be a few periods between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. early Friday where it could come down at a good pace.

The snow will mean reduced visibility, messy and wet roads and likely some problematic driving, all during the morning rush.

The snow should taper off as the morning rush winds down. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 2 to 4 inches for the city, much of New Jersey and Long Island. Amounts will lessen for areas to the north and west of the city.

The sun will break through the clouds in the afternoon on Friday. Some melting will occur as temperatures climb to around the mid 30s. The winds will start to kick up late in the day as the departing storm intensifies offshore. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s by Friday night.

By Saturday, the winds will ease, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s despite the plentiful amount of sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain mixing with snow as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.