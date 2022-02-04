NEW YORK (PIX11) — Don’t let the warm start to Friday fool you. Temperatures are expected to plunge later in the day, setting things up for a potentially dangerous, icy evening commute.

A cold front will slowly move through the are Friday, bringing frozen precipitation and colder air into the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect through Friday evening for New York City, northern New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and western Long Island.

We can expect rain changing into freezing rain later Friday morning into the early afternoon, moving from north to south.

Temperatures that started out in the high 50s Friday morning will fall through the day into the 40s, then the low 30s by the evening commute. Taking the wind chill into effect, it could feel even colder.

The all-day rain combined with the dramatically dropping temps could likely be a recipe for icy, risky roads.

Things remain frigid on Saturday, but at least it will be mostly sunny and clear. High pressure brings arctic air back into the region, with a high temperature of 27 in the city and mid-20s for the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold once again as high pressure remains in control of the weather. The high temperature will be 32 in the city and in the low-30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 30s for most of the region.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a storm system passes offshore. The high will be around 40 degrees in the city, low-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and milder as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the south. The high will be 45 in the city and in the upper-40s for areas outside of the city.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with continued above-average temps. The high will be around 48 for the city and nearly 50 degrees in the suburbs.