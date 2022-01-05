Winter weather advisories issued ahead of Friday snow for NY, NJ region

After an ice storm caused a very treacherous morning commute on Wednesday, all eyes are on the next system that will bring the first real chance of snow for the season.

Winter weather advisories have been already issued for much of New Jersey and it is only a matter of time before New York City gets one as well. As we see it now, a storm will slide south of the region on Friday morning, and it will likely bring a plowable amount of snow for much of the region. Fortunately, it will be a quick mover, limiting total accumulations.

As for Wednesday night, high pressure will slide into the region and allow skies to clear out. Temperatures will not be as cold, with lows in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be the calm before the storm. The day will start out sunny, but clouds will be on the increase. Highs will be at around 40 degrees.

Snow is expected to develop as early as midnight and there could be a few periods where it could come down at a good pace toward daybreak on Friday morning. The snow should taper off as the morning rush winds down. Snow accumulations are expected to be around 2-4 inches for the city, much of New Jersey and Long Island. Amounts will lessen for areas to the north and west of the city.

The sun will break through the clouds in the afternoon on Friday. Some melting will occur as temperatures climb to around the mid 30s. The winds will start to kick up late in the day as the departing storm intensifies offshore. Wind chills will likely be in the teens and 20s by Friday night.

By Saturday, the winds will ease, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s despite the plentiful amount of sunshine.

A cold front will approach on Sunday. While it may start as a wintry mix at the onset, it will primarily be a rain event. A southerly wind ahead of the cold front will bring temperatures up into the mid 40s.

Arctic air then ushers in behind the front as the work week gets underway. Temperatures will likely be in the 30s early on Monday. On Tuesday, temperatures will likely fail to get out 20s during the day. A brisk wind will probably be around as well, making it feel awful for the first half of the week.