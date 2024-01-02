NEW YORK (PIX11) — The quiet weather continues, but colder air is coming.

The forecast models indicate a winter storm will impact the region starting Saturday night. Still, the details with the potential impacts continue to evolve as more data comes in.

High pressure will continue to keep skies relatively straightforward on Tuesday night. Winds will also be light, with temperatures dropping into the lower 30s in the city and 20s elsewhere.

Wednesday will feature a few clouds, but it will still be mainly sunny for much of the day. Expect highs to stay in the low to mid-40s.

The region will thread the needle as a storm passes to the south and another system passes to the north on Thursday. A cold front from the northern storm may bring in a passing flurry. Much of the day, though, looks dry with intervals of sun and clouds.

Colder air will filter in as the week comes to a close. Skies will be sunny, but temperatures may not get out of the 30s on Friday.

Clouds will increase on Saturday as the potential winter storm approaches the region. While the forecast models continue to show this storm to impact the area Saturday night into Sunday, subtle changes to the track could make a massive difference with the precipitation type.

The forecast models were favoring a main snow event previously on Monday. Since then, they have started to indicate rain or mix that changes to snow for the city and most coastal sections.

As we talk about a system still four days away from impacting the region, the confidence in what this storm will do for coastal sections is shallow. For inland areas, the probability of a significant snow event is the climb, as there will be cold air in place during the event.

It will not stick around too long whether the region gets snow or not. Temperatures will be warming up early next week, with another major storm system possible by next Wednesday. While it will still be over a week away, it looks to be a rain event.