NEW YORK (PIX11) — The first winter storm to hit the tri-state area in two years continues to push its way through the region.

The precipitation started as snow for most during the early afternoon hours, then gradually changed over to rain in a large portion of southern New Jersey. Snow and rain totals as of this writing were minimal, but are expected to increase over the next 12 hours.

Look for the wintry weather to stay in place through tonight and into tomorrow morning. Here’s what to expect:

The five boroughs, Hudson County, eastern Essex County, eastern Union County, as well as most locations in Nassau and Suffolk counties, should see the snow begin to mix with sleet, freezing rain, and/or rain.

However, the precipitation could remain as snow in a few towns along the north shore, while a changeover to plain rain is possible for towns along the south shore. Any snow accumulation should remain below two inches.

Hunterdon, Somerset, Western Essex, and Western Union counties in New Jersey are where the rain/snow line is likely to set up. Most locations in those counties should also see the snow begin to mix with sleet, freezing rain, and/or rain. Those areas are under a Winter Weather Advisory, however, so the precipitation could remain as snow in a few towns, and accumulations of two to six inches may be seen.

Westchester County in New York, Fairfield County in Connecticut, as well as Southern Bergen and Southern Passaic counties in New Jersey, are likely to remain as snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for those areas as well, and accumulations of three to six inches are possible.

Areas North and West of the city are expected to be hit the hardest.

Morris, Sussex, Warren, Northern Passaic, and Northern Bergen counties in New Jersey, as well as the entire lower Hudson Valley, are under a Winter Storm Warning.

The precipitation is expected to remain as snow well into tomorrow morning, and accumulations of four to as much as 12 inches are possible. The highest accumulations will be seen in Sussex County and the Hudson Valley.

Finally, Mercer, Middlesex, and Monmouth counties in New Jersey and all areas south of there will likely remain as rain. The rain could be heavy at times and areas of flooding are possible, especially in coastal locations.

Look for the storm to begin moving out of the area tomorrow afternoon.