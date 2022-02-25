NEW YORK (PIX11) — A winter storm blasted the tri-state area with snow, sleet and freezing rain early Friday, making for a treacherous morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. for New York City, northeast New Jersey, Long Island, and the lower Hudson Valley. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 7 p.m. for the northern Hudson Valley.

Winter storm timeline

Folk should expect a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to continue through the morning commute. The precipitation will gradually change to all rain over the city and Long Island by late morning.

Winds will gust 30 to 40 mph during the afternoon as the storm system moves away from the area. Temperatures will drop overnight Friday into Saturday, allowing standing water to freeze.

Snow totals in NY and NJ

Freezing rain will accumulate to 1/10 to 2/10 of an inch in spots, creating hazardous driving conditions. Total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches of snow and sleet are possible for New York City, western Long Island, and northeast New Jersey. The lower Hudson Valley and western New Jersey could get between 1 and 3 inches of snow and 5 to 8 inches are expected in northwestern New Jersey and the upper Hudson Valley.