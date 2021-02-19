Winter storm hits NY, NJ: How much snow has fallen in your area?

NEW YORK — Snow continued to fall Friday after the tri-state region was hit by yet another winter storm Thursday.
The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.
See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals for New York and New Jersey as of Friday evening:
(Data for some areas was updated by NWS more recently than others.)
NEW YORK:
BRONX COUNTY
- East Tremont – 6 inches
- Parkchester – 3.5 inches
- Riverdale – 3.3 inches
KINGS COUNTY
- Flatbush – 3.8 inches
- Crown Heights – 3.6 inches
NASSAU COUNTY
- Elmont – 6.2 inches
- Roosevelt – 5.5 inches
- Hempstead – 5.2 inches
- Seaford – 5.1 inches
- East Williston – 4.2 inches
- New Hyde Park – 4.1 inches
- West Hempstead – 4.8 inches
- East Meadow – 4 inches
- Carle Place – 3.9 inches
- Manhasset – 4.7 inches
- Port Washington – 3 inches
- Levittown – 3 inches
- Syosset – 5.4 inches
NEW YORK COUNTY
- Battery Park – 4 inches
- Central Park – 4.4 inches
- Washington Heights – 2.5 inches
QUEENS COUNTY
- Bayside – 6.1 inches
- Elmhurst – 4.1 inches
- Whitestone – 3.8 inches
- Flushing – 3.5 inches
- La Guardia – 3.1 inches
RICHMOND COUNTY
- Annadale – 4.3 inches
- Westerleigh – 3.5 inches
ROCKLAND COUNTY
- South Nyack – 3.8 inches
- Chestnut Ridge – 3.5 inches
- Nyack – 3.2 inches
- New City – 3 inches
SUFFOLK COUNTY
- Deer Park – 6 inches
- Orient – 6 inches
- West Islip – 5 inches
- Smithtown – 4.5 inches
- Bay Shore – 4.5 inches
- Southampton – 4.3 inches
- Peconic River – 4.1 inches
- Centereach – 4.1 inches
- Sony Brook – 5.6 inches
- Lindenhurtst – 4 inches
- Islip Airport – 5 inches
- Wading River – 3.9 inches
- Central Islip – 3.9 inches
- Sayville – 3.7 inches
- Babylon – 3.3 inches
- Center Moriches – 3.1 inches
- Upton – 4.8 inches
WESTCHESTER COUNTY
- Armonk – 5 inches
- White Plains – 4 inches
- Hastings-on-Hudson – 4 inches
- Croton-on-Hudson – 4.7 inches
- Dobbs Ferry – 3.5 inches
- New Rochelle – 3 inches
NEW JERSEY:
BERGEN COUNTY
- Park Ridge – 4 inches
- Ridgewood – 4.6 inches
- New Milford – 3.5 inches
- Glen Rock – 2.8 inches
- East Rutherford – 3.5 inches
ESSEX COUNTY
- Cedar Grove – 3.8 inches
- Livingston – 4.1 inches
- Nutley – 3.5 inches
HUDSON COUNTY
- Harrison – 4.5 inches
- Kearny – 3 inches
- Hoboken – 4.7 inches
PASSAIC COUNTY
- Wayne – 2.5 inches
UNION COUNTY
- Newark Airport – 5.3 inches
- Plainfield – 3.8 inches
- Cranford – 3.6 inches
- Elizabeth – 3.4 inches
- Linden – 3 inches
- Mountainside – 3.5 inches
Winter Storm Warnings were in effect for much of northwestern and central New Jersey through Friday morning, as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect through Friday afternoon.