Winter storm hits NY, NJ: How much snow has fallen in your area?

A man makes his way down a snowy sidewalk against a backdrop of murals after several inches of snow fell on the area, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK — Snow continued to fall Friday after the tri-state region was hit by yet another​ winter storm Thursday.

The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals for New York and New Jersey as of Friday evening:

(Data for some areas was updated by NWS more recently than others.)

NEW YORK:

BRONX COUNTY



East Tremont – 6 inches

Parkchester – 3.5 inches

Riverdale – 3.3 inches

KINGS COUNTY

Flatbush – 3.8 inches

Crown Heights – 3.6 inches

NASSAU COUNTY

Elmont – 6.2 inches

Roosevelt – 5.5 inches

Hempstead – 5.2 inches

Seaford – 5.1 inches

East Williston – 4.2 inches

New Hyde Park – 4.1 inches

West Hempstead – 4.8 inches

East Meadow – 4 inches

Carle Place – 3.9 inches

Manhasset – 4.7 inches

Port Washington – 3 inches

Levittown – 3 inches

Syosset – 5.4 inches

NEW YORK COUNTY

Battery Park – 4 inches

Central Park – 4.4 inches

Washington Heights – 2.5 inches

QUEENS COUNTY

Bayside – 6.1 inches

Elmhurst – 4.1 inches

Whitestone – 3.8 inches

Flushing – 3.5 inches

La Guardia – 3.1 inches

RICHMOND COUNTY

Annadale – 4.3 inches

Westerleigh – 3.5 inches

ROCKLAND COUNTY

South Nyack – 3.8 inches

Chestnut Ridge – 3.5 inches

Nyack – 3.2 inches

New City – 3 inches

SUFFOLK COUNTY

Deer Park – 6 inches

Orient – 6 inches

West Islip – 5 inches

Smithtown – 4.5 inches

Bay Shore – 4.5 inches

Southampton – 4.3 inches

Peconic River – 4.1 inches

Centereach – 4.1 inches

Sony Brook – 5.6 inches

Lindenhurtst – 4 inches

Islip Airport – 5 inches

Wading River – 3.9 inches

Central Islip – 3.9 inches

Sayville – 3.7 inches

Deer Park – 3.5 to 6 inches

Babylon – 3.3 inches

Center Moriches – 3.1 inches

Upton – 4.8 inches

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Armonk – 5 inches

White Plains – 4 inches

Hastings-on-Hudson – 4 inches

Croton-on-Hudson – 4.7 inches

Dobbs Ferry – 3.5 inches

New Rochelle – 3 inches

NEW JERSEY:

BERGEN COUNTY



Park Ridge – 4 inches

Ridgewood – 4.6 inches

New Milford – 3.5 inches

Glen Rock – 2.8 inches

East Rutherford – 3.5 inches

ESSEX COUNTY

Cedar Grove – 3.8 inches

Livingston – 4.1 inches

Nutley – 3.5 inches

HUDSON COUNTY

Harrison – 4.5 inches

Kearny – 3 inches

Hoboken – 4.7 inches

PASSAIC COUNTY

Wayne – 2.5 inches

UNION COUNTY

Newark Airport – 5.3 inches

Plainfield – 3.8 inches

Cranford – 3.6 inches

Elizabeth – 3.4 inches

Linden – 3 inches

Mountainside – 3.5 inches

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

Newark Airport: 3.5 inches

Bridgeport Airport (Sikorsky Memorial Airport): 3.4 inches

Central Park: 3.2 inches

JFK Airport: 3.0 inches

LaGuardia Airport: 2.6 inches

Islip Airport: 2.2 inches

Winter Storm Warnings were in effect for much of northwestern and central New Jersey through Friday morning, as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect through Friday afternoon.