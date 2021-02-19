Winter storm hits NY, NJ: How much snow has fallen in your area?

Weather

by: PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
Snow in New York

A man makes his way down a snowy sidewalk against a backdrop of murals after several inches of snow fell on the area, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Brooklyn.

NEW YORK — Snow continued to fall Friday after the tri-state region was hit by yet another​ winter storm Thursday.

The same system of storms that brought snow across portions of the Deep South tracked up the coast Thursday and will linger over our area into Friday.

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals for New York and New Jersey as of Friday evening:
(Data for some areas was updated by NWS more recently than others.)

NEW YORK:
BRONX COUNTY

  • East Tremont – 6 inches
  • Parkchester – 3.5 inches
  • Riverdale – 3.3 inches

KINGS COUNTY

  • Flatbush – 3.8 inches
  • Crown Heights – 3.6 inches

NASSAU COUNTY

  • Elmont – 6.2 inches
  • Roosevelt – 5.5 inches
  • Hempstead – 5.2 inches
  • Seaford – 5.1 inches
  • East Williston – 4.2 inches
  • New Hyde Park – 4.1 inches
  • West Hempstead – 4.8 inches
  • East Meadow – 4 inches
  • Carle Place – 3.9 inches
  • Manhasset – 4.7 inches
  • Port Washington – 3 inches
  • Levittown – 3 inches
  • Syosset – 5.4 inches

NEW YORK COUNTY

  • Battery Park – 4 inches
  • Central Park – 4.4 inches
  • Washington Heights – 2.5 inches

QUEENS COUNTY

  • Bayside – 6.1 inches
  • Elmhurst – 4.1 inches
  • Whitestone – 3.8 inches
  • Flushing – 3.5 inches
  • La Guardia – 3.1 inches

RICHMOND COUNTY

  • Annadale – 4.3 inches
  • Westerleigh – 3.5 inches

ROCKLAND COUNTY

  • South Nyack – 3.8 inches
  • Chestnut Ridge – 3.5 inches
  • Nyack – 3.2 inches
  • New City – 3 inches

SUFFOLK COUNTY

  • Deer Park – 6 inches
  • Orient – 6 inches
  • West Islip – 5 inches
  • Smithtown – 4.5 inches
  • Bay Shore – 4.5 inches
  • Southampton – 4.3 inches
  • Peconic River – 4.1 inches
  • Centereach – 4.1 inches
  • Sony Brook – 5.6 inches
  • Lindenhurtst – 4 inches
  • Islip Airport – 5 inches
  • Wading River – 3.9 inches
  • Central Islip – 3.9 inches
  • Sayville – 3.7 inches
  • Deer Park – 3.5 to 6 inches
  • Babylon – 3.3 inches
  • Center Moriches – 3.1 inches
  • Upton – 4.8 inches

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

  • Armonk – 5 inches
  • White Plains – 4 inches
  • Hastings-on-Hudson – 4 inches
  • Croton-on-Hudson – 4.7 inches
  • Dobbs Ferry – 3.5 inches
  • New Rochelle – 3 inches

NEW JERSEY:
BERGEN COUNTY

  • Park Ridge – 4 inches
  • Ridgewood – 4.6 inches
  • New Milford – 3.5 inches
  • Glen Rock – 2.8 inches
  • East Rutherford – 3.5 inches

ESSEX COUNTY

  • Cedar Grove – 3.8 inches
  • Livingston – 4.1 inches
  • Nutley – 3.5 inches

HUDSON COUNTY

  • Harrison – 4.5 inches
  • Kearny – 3 inches
  • Hoboken – 4.7 inches

PASSAIC COUNTY

  • Wayne – 2.5 inches

UNION COUNTY

  • Newark Airport – 5.3 inches
  • Plainfield – 3.8 inches
  • Cranford – 3.6 inches
  • Elizabeth – 3.4 inches
  • Linden – 3 inches
  • Mountainside – 3.5 inches

See the National Weather Service’s latest snowfall totals as of 1 p.m. Thursday:

Newark Airport: 3.5 inches
Bridgeport Airport (Sikorsky Memorial Airport): 3.4 inches
Central Park: 3.2 inches
JFK Airport: 3.0 inches
LaGuardia Airport: 2.6 inches
Islip Airport: 2.2 inches

Winter Storm Warnings were in effect for much of northwestern and central New Jersey through Friday morning, as a significant amount of snow is possible. Elsewhere, including the city, a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect through Friday afternoon.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Another gorgeous day on the way

Looking back at Mar. 11, 2020 when COVID-19 was declared a pandemic

Rob Belushi talks 'The Blackout' indie film set during Hurricane Sandy and more

Author talks new Marvel audiobook 'Black Panther: Sins of the King'

7-year-old photographer from Brooklyn goes viral

New guidelines for nursing homes amid COVID-19

Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

What's included in the stimulus bill?

Thursday and Friday: 60s in the forecast

@PIXWeather on Twitter