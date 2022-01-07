NEW YORK — A winter storm packing heavy snow blew into the tri-state region overnight, bringing New York and New Jersey their first widespread snowfall of the season early Friday.

Winter weather advisories and warnings have been already issued for much of New Jersey, as well as for all five boroughs of New York City, areas north of the city and Long Island. So far, advisories were issued for most of the region.

Winter storm warnings are in effect in New Jersey for Atlantic, Camden, Cumberland, Eastern Monmouth, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Southeastern Burlington and Western Monmouth.

In New York, only Suffolk County on Long Island had merited a winter storm warning as of early Friday morning.

All of the advisories and warnings were set to expire by noon Friday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a State of Emergency for the Garden State, which went into effect at 10 p.m. Thursday night.

The New York City Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert that began at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said the state was deploying resources where needed. The state was also working with utility companies to make sure any problems will be resolved quickly.

“We’re experienced, but you can never predict exactly what Mother Nature will do,” Hochul said.

NYC alternate side parking has been suspended Friday, Jan. 7 and Saturday, Jan. 8, but parking meters will remain in effect amid the storm.

Winter storm timeline

The snow started as early as 10 p.m. Thursday in some parts of New Jersey, but the better part of the snow started to come down past midnight.

The brunt of the storm was expected between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., ultimately make the morning commute very tough.

Heavy snow, poor visibility, and icy and slipper roads will make driving very difficult so people are advised to stay home and stay off the roads if possible. If you must go out, public transit is your best option.

The snow should taper off as the morning rush winds down around 8 a.m. in western sections and then around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for eastern portions of the region.

Winds will still be gusty in the afternoon and into the evening Friday as the storm moves away from the region.

Projected snow totals

As we see it now, a storm will slide south of the region on Friday morning, and was bringing a plowable amount of snow for much of the region.

Most of the region will get at least 2 to 4 inches of snow, according the PIX11 Weather Producer Andrew Cruz.

Long Island is projected to see accumulations of 4 to 6 inches of snow while northwest New Jersey and portions north of Westchester County will see about 1 to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall rates could exceed one inch per hour, according to the NWS.

Transit changes

In New York City, the MTA was prepared to plow through snow on the tracks. Certain elevated train lines are more vulnerable to the ice and snow — Rail Command Center pays particular attention to the Rockaways, Brooklyn South, Central Queens and the Bronx.

Because some trains are stored underground on express tracks, some service may go local.

Metro-North is on a Saturday schedule, while the LIRR is planning regular service.

A look ahead

As storm departs, the winds will be on the increase. Gusts to 25 mph will be possible, making it feel like lower 20s. Late Friday night, the winds will continue, and it feel more like the single digits.

Bitter cold temps Friday night will cause standing water to freeze on roadways and sidewalks.

By Saturday, the winds will ease, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s despite the plentiful amount of sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain mixing with snow as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 37 in the city, mid-30s in the suburbs.