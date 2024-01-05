NEW YORK (PIX11) – High pressure will dominate the weather to finish the work week followed by a storm system that arrives for the weekend. We can expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with temperatures that will be below average. The high will be 37 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing toward the evening hours. A winter storm watch is in effect for late Saturday through Sunday for northern and western portions of the tri-state area. The heaviest rain and snow will fall overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Snowfall accumulations will be highest north and west where 8 inches or more are possible. Snow accumulations will be limited in the city and points south and east as the precipitation will change to rain in these areas.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and snow early followed by scattered snow showers throughout the afternoon as the storm moves away from the region. The high will be 35 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the region. The high will be 39 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as another storm system will approach the region from the west. Temperatures will be milder as winds will shift to the south later in the day. The high will be 48 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and gusty winds as low pressure will move through the area. The rain may be locally heavy at times with flooding possible in some spots. Temperatures will be unseasonably mild with a high of 55 in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and colder as a cold front will move offshore and winds will shift to the northwest. The high will be 45 in the city and low to mid 40s in the suburbs.