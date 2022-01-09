Winter storm brings freezing rain north of NYC; arctic blast on the way

NEW YORK — Another winter storm closed out the weekend for some folks in the tri-state area, but this one was in the form of freezing rain, which could lead to icy conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for parts of New Jersey, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley on Sunday. The advisory expires between noon and 3 p.m., depending on location.

Overnight temperatures hovered around the freezing mark. The bitter cold combined with snowpack from Friday’s snowstorm set the stage for rain to freeze on contact.

The storm began around 5 a.m. in the Hudson Valley and New Jersey before spreading east. There will likely be a transition to light to moderate rain before 1 p.m., with points north and west of the city the last to see the changeover.

Slick spots on roads will be problematic, especially on untreated surfaces. Even though New York City, Nassau and Suffolk counties are not under a Winter Weather Advisory, an icy glaze should be a concern.

The storm system is expected to taper off — from west to east — between 9 p.m. and midnight.

An arctic cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday. Winds will likely pick up significantly and there could even be snow as the extremely cold air arrives.

Folks could see the coldest temperatures so far this season. Temperatures are slated to plummet into teens and single digits, with sub-zero wind chills possible.

Additionally, another winter storm could bring more snow to the region on Friday.