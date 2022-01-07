Winter storm departs, but cold temps and winds remain

NEW YORK – The snow has departed, but the winds will stick around a little longer. Gusts up to 25 mph will be possible, making it feel like the lower 20s. Late Friday night, the winds will continue and it will feel more like the single digits.

Bitter cold temps Friday night will cause standing water to freeze on roadways and sidewalks. Those out on the road should be aware of black ice.

By Saturday, the winds will ease, but it will be a cold day. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s despite plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain mixing with snow as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 37 degrees in the city and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.