Spring just started eight days ago and it felt more like the middle of January on Monday as temperatures only topped out in the lower 30s.

Adding in the wind, it felt more like the teens all day long. It was so cold that lake effect snow showers made their way into the region. Snow squall warnings were issued in central New Jersey as the snow showers were severe enough to create white-out conditions, making travel quite hazardous.

Most of the snow showers diminished with the loss of daylight on Monday evening.

The rest of the night will feature partly cloudy skies, but it will remain very cold. Overnight lows will end up in the upper 20s, but it will feel more like around the lower teens in the city.

It will not feel as brutal on Tuesday, but it will still be cold. Even with the sun, expect temperatures to only climb to around 40 degrees in the city. The winds will still be an item with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. Through the day, expect wind chills to gradually climb into the 20s during the day, then into the 30s by the evening hours.

Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies in the morning. A warm front will approach, but with temperatures at around the freezing mark, a wintry mix will develop during the afternoon period. Once the showers pass, the rest of the night looks like it will be OK. Temperatures will actually climb through the 40s and toward 50 degrees during the overnight period.

The warmth returns on Thursday. The passage of the warm front on Wednesday will bring a warm southwesterly wind for the day with temperatures jumping back into the 60s. Clouds will come with the warmth. Late in the day, showers and maybe some thunderstorms may develop ahead of an approaching cold front.

The risk of showers may continue into Friday as the storm will be slow to exit. A few more showers may redevelop in the afternoon on Friday as an upper-level system crosses through the region. It will become breezy as well with highs in the mid 50s.