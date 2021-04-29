Windy weekend on the way: See Mr. G’s forecast

The week will end on a windy note. Much of Thursday was gloomy with cloudy skies and a few showers from time to time. A cold front will slide through the region bringing a better chance of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm around in the evening. As the storm heads into New England, it will strengthen, causing winds to kick up on Friday. Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches have been issued as the gusts could kick up to 55 mph, at times causing loose items to blow away.

As for Thursday night, the chance of scattered showers will remain until the cold front passes by around midnight. The risk of a strong thunderstorm and torrential downpours cannot be ruled out as well. Temperatures will end up in the upper 50s.

On Friday, skies temporarily will clear out in the morning, but some clouds will return during the day. Winds will be on the increase with gusts to around 55 mph by the midday hours and continue into the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

The winds will ease late Friday night, but it will remain rather breezy into Saturday. After a chilly start with temperatures in the lower 40s, temperatures will climb into the mid 60s during the afternoon.

Eventually, the winds will shift more southwesterly bringing back the milder temperatures on Sunday. Highs will end up in the mid 70s. While it will be warm, the risk of a shower cannot be ruled out as a disturbance passes to the north.

Heading into next week, temperatures may remain on the warm side with highs in the 70s on Monday. The risk of showers may return on Tuesday and Wednesday as the next cold front arrives. Ahead of it, highs will be in the low to mid 70s for both days.