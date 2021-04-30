Wind advisories for Friday before an enjoyable weekend

NEW YORK — The week is ending on a windy note.

As Thursday’s storm system heads into New England, it will strengthen, causing winds to kick up in our area Friday.

Wind Advisories and High Wind Watches have been issued as the gusts could kick up to 55 mph, at times causing loose items to blow away.

Friday starts out cloudy but the sun comes out by the afternoon. Winds will be on the increase with gusts to around 55 mph by the midday hours and continue into the evening hours.

The high temperature will be 67 in the city and mid-60s in the suburbs, but those could feel much cooler considering the strong winds.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect Friday afternoon through early Saturday for the city, Long Island, the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey.

At the same time, a High Wind Warning will be in effect for central and southern New Jersey.

The winds will ease overnight, but it will remain rather breezy into Saturday. After a chilly start with temperatures in the lower 40s, temperatures will again climb into the mid 60s in the afternoon.

Eventually, the winds will shift more southwesterly bringing back the milder temperatures on Sunday. Highs will end up in the mid 70s. While it will be warm, the risk of a shower cannot be ruled out as a disturbance passes to the north.

Heading into next week, temperatures may remain on the warm side with highs in the 70s on Monday. The risk of showers may return on Tuesday and Wednesday as the next cold front arrives. Ahead of it, highs will be in the low to mid 70s for both days.