NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the morning showers clear, a sunny but chilly Sunday is expected in the New York City area.

The high temperature will top out in the lower 50s for the city, and in the 40s for some suburbs. It will also be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.

Autumn chills return to kick off the workweek. Monday will be cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30s in the morning. Highs are expected to stay near 46 in the city, 10-15 degrees below normal.

Another system will move through the region late Tuesday into Wednesday and bring a chance of showers and storms.

It will be dry by Thursday with a return of sunshine and seasonable temps.