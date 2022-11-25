NEW YORK (PIX11) — The day started out on a gray and damp note as a line of showers moved through the five boroughs, but skies quickly brightened afterward, making it a great afternoon for Black Friday bargain hunters.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 55 degrees, which was four degrees above average. It was the fourth straight day that highs were warmer than normal. In addition, winds picked up later in the day, with gusts topping 30 mph in some locations.

You can put away the umbrellas for tomorrow, but another round of the wet stuff is likely on Sunday, and this time a steadier, heavier rain is likely. About a half-inch to an inch is possible in many areas. The bright side to Sunday is that temperatures will be flirting with the 60-degree mark by evening.

Another 60 is possible early Monday morning, but then temperatures will begin dropping, and we’ll be lucky to make it to 50 degrees on Tuesday. Both days will be sunny, though. Look for another chance of rain on Wednesday.