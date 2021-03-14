NEW YORK — Gusty winds developed on Sunday as a Canadian cold front moved in. The winds will continue gusting Sunday night, with gusts at times as high as 40 mph, but the big story moving forward is the bitter chill these winds are bringing.

By Monday morning, wind chills will be in the 0s and 10s throughout the region, so make sure to bundle up as you head out the door.

You’ll still need the winter gear in the afternoon, as high temperatures will stay in the 30s under a sunny sky. The winds will start to relax by noon on Monday, and Monday night will be calmer under patchy clouds.

On Tuesday, a small and weak disturbance will move toward the the region. It could trigger a shower or two, but most of the area will stay dry, as high temperatures return to the 40s.