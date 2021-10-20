Will we see record warmth Wednesday?

Temperatures are on the climb for the rest of the week, and we could even see record warmth in some areas Wednesday.

So far this week, temps have been right around where they should be at this time of the year. An area of high pressure has settled across the southeastern U.S., and it will bring a warm westerly wind for the next few days. A cold front will break the trend by Friday and bring back the cooler air this weekend.

Wednesday will not only be a bright, sunny day, but it will be a very warm one. A breezy westerly wind will bring temperatures up into the upper 70s by the afternoon.

A few spots inland could end up climbing closer to 80 degrees.

Thursday will feature more of the same warmth and dry conditions. The only question is whether a sea breeze will kick in during the afternoon and keep temps along the coast in the lower-to-mid 70s.

A frontal boundary will approach late on Thursday night bringing back some clouds around. A few showers could develop and possibly linger around on Friday. It will be cooler as result, with temperatures in the upper 60s for Friday afternoon.

On Saturday, north-northeasterly flow will develop bringing in a good amount of clouds around. Also, the risk of a shower cannot be ruled out depending on an area of low pressure that develops and tracks along the front offshore. All the clouds and the northerly winds will make it a much cooler day with temperatures holding in the upper 50s. There should be more sunshine on Sunday, but that northerly wind will keep temperatures in the upper 50s once again.