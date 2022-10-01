NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area gets a dose of post-Tropical Cyclone Ian for the weekend.

On Saturday, the rain will be heavy at times, especially in the early hours across the city and points south and east. Flash flooding will be a possibility. The rain may ease up during the middle of the day, but the risk of showers will continue into the evening hours. On top of the rain, the winds will be an issue. Gusts around 30 mph are expected in the city. Along coastal sections, those gusts may climb to around 40 mph and bring down a few tree limbs as a result. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for the city and 50s to low 60s across suburbs.

On Sunday, there could even be another round of steady rain, as the remnants of Ian linger around. Those showers are expected from late morning into the evening, along with the breezy winds continuing. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 50s.

Unfortunately, the remnants of Ian will be slow to exit the region. There is a risk of some showers coming through the early part of next week. Hopefully, by Wednesday, the area should be totally in the clear as high pressure moves in, and skies finally clear out.

When all is said and done, the city may end up getting around 1 to 2 inches of rain. Higher amounts are possible in spots across the Jersey Shore and Long Island. Inland areas will get less than an inch.