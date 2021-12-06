Wet, windy and warmer than usual on Monday

NEW YORK — As we begin a new work week, things start out wet, windy, and warm.

A cold front works its way toward the region Monday, bringing unsettled weather. We can expect periods of rain through the morning, followed by gusty winds later in the afternoon.

The cold front brings more showers and maybe a rumble of thunder later Monday into the evening.

Temperatures on Monday will be well above average, with a high of 62 in the city and low 60s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures that will be noticeably colder as Canadian air will settle into the region. The high temperature will be 40 in the city, low 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of light snow as a storm system moves just to the east of the area. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for much of the region.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly as high pressure passes to the north of the region. Temperatures will remain below average with a high of 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with a chance of rain showers as a front will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, upper 40s in the suburbs.