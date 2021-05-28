Wet, windy Memorial Day weekend, but Monday looking good

NEW YORK — The holiday weekend is here and Mother Nature does not want to cooperate.

A storm system approaches the region Friday and it will be slow to leave. On top of the rain, a good onshore flow will develop bringing much cooler temperatures through the period.

Friday starts out with some sunshine, which should help bring temperatures up into the mid 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase by midday with some showers possible later in the afternoon. Heading into the evening, steadier rain will develop and it will be heavy at times through the night. As much as two inches of rain will possible before it starts to back off on Saturday morning.

In addition to the rain, a good onshore flow and an astronomical high tide will cause some minor coastal flooding Friday night. Tides may run as much as a foot above normal causing minor flooding.

The steady rain may taper off Saturday morning, but another wave of low pressure will pass off shore bringing the chance for some more showers in the afternoon and evening. Regardless of any additional rain, it will be a chilly day as the winds will continue to come in from the east.

Temperatures will likely end up staying in the 50s all day Saturday.

We may start to see some improvement on Sunday, but it won’t be much. The storm system will linger offshore keeping the cooler temperatures around.

The sun may break through allowing temperatures to climb back into the lower 60s. We’ll have to see if another wave of low pressure forms offshore bringing in the risk for another round of showers.

Memorial Day itself will be the pick of the holiday weekend. High pressure will try to kick the storm out to sea allowing for the skies to partially clear out. Temperatures should top out at around 70 degrees.