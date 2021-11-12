Wet, windy Friday before temps drop for a cooler weekend

November has been a dry month so far with only a trace of rain reported. That string of dry weather comes to an end Friday as a potent cold front arrives.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be expected Friday morning, then cold air will rush in and bring down the temperatures through the weekend and into next week.

Along with the heavy rain Friday morning, the winds will be kicking. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible along the coast as the cold front crosses through the region.

The rain should taper off by lunchtime and the clouds should clear out by sunset.

The winds will subside as well, but it will pick right back up on Friday night. This time, it will be coming in from the northwest and that will bring the temperatures down for the weekend and beyond.

Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the upper 50s. In the afternoon, a secondary cold front will bring the risk for a few more scattered rain showers.

Sunday will be a dry with less wind, but a cold one. Temperatures may start out in the upper 30s in the morning, with wind chills in the 20s. In the afternoon, temperatures may not get out of the upper 40s under a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak storm system moves through again. Some wet snowflakes may mix in especially north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, mid-40s in the suburbs.