The unsettled weather will continue for the next several days as a cut-off low pressure system spins slowly towards the area, bringing with it a few waves of disturbances that will keep it wet.

For both Monday and Tuesday, expect a chance of showers at any given time. However, there may be more of a lull on Monday until the warm front slowly approaches the area and a weak upper-level disturbance fires off some showers/t-storms during the late evening hours.

There could even be a rumble or two of thunder as a result of some instability. With that in mind, we run the risk of a few areas receiving locally-heavy downpours, gusty winds and localized flooding.

The actual cold front will move on through during the day Tuesday, so expect the same risk of showers and thunderstorms to ignite and the same aforementioned risks as Monday evening. Much of the area continues to suffer from a moderate to severe drought so any rain is beneficial. Temperatures are to remain around the 80-degree mark with a sticky feel as well.

The remainder of the week looks fairly seasonable with a mix of sun and clouds.