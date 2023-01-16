NEW YORK (PIX11) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day started out on a chilly note with morning lows in the 20s, but it ended up being quite a pleasant day as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s during the afternoon.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 48 degrees, a good nine degrees above normal. With that temperature, we have now seen above-normal highs on 14 of the 16 days this month.

Look for conditions to cool down Monday evening. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s in most areas, and skies will become mostly clear. Winds will remain light.

Our next storm system makes its way into the region Tuesday. Clouds will overspread the skies by the late morning hours, and a shower or two is possible in some locations during the afternoon and evening. The rain should remain light, with no more than a tenth of an inch expected. Look for more wet weather on Thursday.