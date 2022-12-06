The tri-state region is dealing with a soggy night as a result of a slow-moving warm front followed by an area of low pressure that will not arrive until Wednesday midday.

The rain will continue into the night before it tapers off to showers toward daybreak on Wednesday. Still, the risk of showers will continue through at least the middle part of the day when the actual area of low pressure passes just to the north and west of the city.

The rain will continue through much of Tuesday night. Much of it will be on the light side, but there could be a few downpours at times, causing localized ponding on area roadways. Due to the persistent southeasterly flow, temperatures will end up holding in the mid 50s through much of the night. The rain may taper off a bit toward daybreak, but that may allow areas of dense fog and drizzle to develop.

Wednesday looks to be a damp day as the southerly wind persists. While the steady rain may be over, there could still be some additional showers around, especially during the middle part of the day as the main area of low pressure passes to the north and west of the city. During the latter part of the day, skies may still be slow to clear as the winds will continue to come from the south. Due to that wind, we may see temperatures climb toward 60 degrees before the northwesterly breeze takes place and start to cool things down.

The sun returns on Thursday. It will be a nice day overall, but it won’t be as mild, with highs topping out in the low to mid 50s.

By Friday, the winds will turn more northerly and that will bring temperatures down further. Under a mix of sun and clouds, expect temperatures to top out in the mid 40s.

There is some uncertainty with respect to the weekend as an area of low pressure well offshore drifts closer to the coast. That will not only keep a good deal of clouds around, but it may bring the chance of occasional showers. Regardless of whether we get any rain or not, the easterly wind will keep temperatures in the 40s for Saturday and Sunday.