The week started on a good note, but an approaching warm front will bring some rain well ahead of a storm system before it starts to taper off late Tuesday night. The chance of rain will not be over yet as the area of low pressure will continue to bring some showers around into a good portion of Wednesday.

Clouds will gradually be on the increase on Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s during the evening, but the winds will shift to the south warming up the temperature into the mid to upper 40s by daybreak.

Tuesday will start out dry, but the risk of showers will develop during the middle part of the day. Eventually the rain will become steadier and continue into the night affecting the evening commute. Temperatures will be milder with highs topping out in the mid 50.

Overnight the rain should taper off to showers, but the chance will continue into Wednesday. During the day, an area of low pressure will more rain back into the picture around the midday hour and possibly late in the day. Temperatures will remain to be on the mild side with highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday looks to be dry with highs with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will cool down quite a bit on Friday with highs in the mid 40s.

A storm system will then bring the chance of rain Friday night into Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will then cool back into the lower 40s for Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds.