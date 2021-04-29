Wednesday’s summer-like heat isn’t sticking around, but Thursday will still be somewhat warm as a frontal boundary approaches the region, bringing showers and the chance of strong thunderstorms.

While Thursday is shaping up to be an unsettled day, it is not necessarily going to be a washout. It will be generally cloudy with showers possible from time to time.

The best chance for rain to develop will be in the afternoon and into the evening. One or two of these showers could bring torrential downpours that could result in localized flooding on area roadways. Temperatures will hover at around 70 to 75 degrees.

The shower chance will diminish overnight as the storm system heads into New England where it will strengthen. That will bring the wind gusts up to around 30 mph on Friday. That cooler wind will also keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

Heading into the weekend, we will still feel the effects of the departing storm. A chilly breeze will persist on Saturday as temperatures stick around in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be the better half as the winds shift more southwesterly. Highs will return to the mid 70s in the afternoon.

Next week looks to start out very warm as temperatures climb toward 80 degrees on Monday. Expect more of the same on Tuesday, but a cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.