A storm system will track through the region late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The latest trend from the models shows a stronger system that will bring much more rain than previously thought.

After a cooler Thursday, we start to see a surge of warmth as we head into the weekend. So far this year, we have failed to reach the 80s. By Saturday, not only could we exceed 80 degrees, we may even hit the 90 degree mark.

Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday evening with temperatures trailing down through the 60s. The rain should hold off until after midnight, but it will be turn more toward the heavier side by daybreak.

The Thursday morning commute will be a soggy one, but the rain should gradually taper off after the morning rush. Rainfall amounts will tally up to around an inch or so. Expect higher amounts to the south of the city, with lesser totals to the north.

The clouds will linger around on Thursday and there will be an easterly flow that may keep temperatures in the 60s. Late in the day, there may be an additional shower around, otherwise it will remain dry.

Friday looks much better, but there will be some of bit of uncertainty with the temperatures. A warm front will make its way to the East Coast that that will ultimately decide on how warm it gets for the day. Assuming the warm front lifts earlier, temperatures may end up approaching 80 degrees. Should the front be slow to arrive, we may see the city and coastal sections end up struggling to hit 70 degrees once again.

Regardless of when the front passes, the weekend will feature a taste of summer. Temperatures will surge toward 90 degrees on Saturday under partly sunny skies. Sunday will be also be a very warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s. A cold front could bring a thunderstorm in the afternoon, but if those storms hold off until the evening hours, we may also see highs in the lower 90s as well.

Heading into next week, there could still be lingering shower around on Monday. Eventually the front will pass, cooling temperatures back down to where they should be. Highs on Monday will be around the lower 70s. By Tuesday, we should see temperatures climb back into the mid 70s.