NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a very foggy start Thursday morning, rain and warmer temps will be the main story across New York and New Jersey.

High pressure will move offshore Thursday afternoon as a cold front moves toward the region from the west. We can expect rain through the day and into the night. Temperatures will be above average with a high of 48 in the city, upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Things get tricky Friday as temps take a dive, making for potentially dangerous icy conditions.

Friday will be cloudy with rain mixing with freezing rain and sleet especially north and west. Ice accumulations will be possible in spots. Temperatures will fall throughout the day through the 20s. By the night, it could feel like the single digits with the wind chill.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cold as high pressure will keep Canadian air over the region. The high temperature will be 35 in the city, mid 30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and continued cold as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the area.

Temperatures will be in the low 30s for much of the area.

Monday will be partly sunny and slightly milder with a high of 39 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature of 38 in the city, upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and continued mild with temperatures in the low 40s for much of the region.