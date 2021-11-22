Wet, mild Monday as coldest temps of the season so far on the way

With three days until Thanksgiving, the weather forecast is looking good for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade kicks off West 77th Street & Central Park West at 9 a.m. and ends at noon at Herald Square. Expect plenty of sunshine with temps in the upper 40s, low 50s.

In the meantime, Monday starts off wet and windy.

Winds will likely gust up to 30 mph with temperatures plummeting at or below freezing overnight. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch from midnight to 8 a.m. Tuesday for Hudson County in New Jersey, Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens. Temperatures are expected to fall at or below freezing.

The good news is that weather is expected to remain dry Tuesday through Thursday with diminishing winds and milder temps on Thanksgiving.

We are also tracking another system on Friday that’s expected to bring more rain to the region with possible snow showers north and west of the city.