NEW YORK — So far, it’s been a pretty warm and dry March.

After record-breaking warmth with highs reaching the 80s on Friday, temperatures fell short of beating previous records on Saturday. A high of 69 degrees was reported at Central Park, which is still 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

Winds have also played a central role in the forecast. Peak gusts clocked in near 60 mph in some locations across the tri-state on Friday. The breezes have subsided, and temperatures have cooled, and now get ready for a wet finish to the weekend.

Clouds will build with lows around 50 degrees tonight. Then showers are slated to arrive between 8 and 11 a.m. tomorrow. There could be an afternoon break but anticipate periods of rain throughout the day before tapering off around midnight.

Expect a half an inch to an inch totals across the area. While we don’t expect severe weather at this time, thunderstorms are possible along with increasing winds as the system pulls away.

Also, allergy sufferers can breathe a sigh of relief as the rain sends the pollen count to lower levels tomorrow. However, the pollen count will return to high levels on Monday.

Finally, it will be a wet and chilly finish to the month as more rain arrives on Wednesday.