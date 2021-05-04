A frontal boundary meandering around the region will keep things unsettled around here for the next few days. The risk of showers will be on the table through the middle part of the week when a cold front crosses through the region.

On Tuesday morning, a few lingering showers are possible before skies clear out in the afternoon. Temperatures should be able to climb to around 70.

Due to the stationary front, a shower cannot be totally ruled out in the afternoon. The chance of showers along with a thunderstorm does increase in the evening as another wave of low pressure passes along the front.

The unsettled pattern should come to a close on Wednesday as a cold front finally approaches the East Coast. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms could pass through the region during the afternoon. There is a chance that any storms that do develop could be on the severe side with gusty winds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday looks like it will be the quiet day of the week. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

Heading into Friday, there were indications of the possibility of a coastal storm forming and spoiling the day. However, that has all changed for now. Most long-range models are now hinting that it will stay well offshore. In the end, we may get a few scattered showers from a cold front that passes during the day. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking rather tricky for now. There are indications that if storm moving in, but the models vary quite a bit. The chance of rain is on the table for Sunday, but the confidence is very low at this time. Temperatures for the weekend will be in the mid 60s.