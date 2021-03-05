Weekend will be chilly, but a warmup is on the way

The chill has returned.

A large area of low pressure has settled across Eastern Canada and will meander around through the weekend. The counterclockwise flow around the system is driving down a bitterly cold air mass across the Northeastern U.S. Eventually, that storm kicks out into the North Atlantic and high pressure will bring in a very warm westerly flow for next week with 60s possible by next Wednesday or Thursday.

Northwesterly gusts to 25 mph will persist Thursday night. Temperatures will drop into the lower 20s under clear skies, but that bitter breeze will make it feel more like 10 degrees by daybreak. Some of the outlying suburbs could have wind chills below 0 degrees.

The sun will be out on Friday, but it will do very little to warm things up. Highs wills will only be in the upper 30s, but northwesterly gusts will continue. Wind chills will be in the lower 20s during the afternoon.

Expect the cold temperatures to continue through the weekend with highs holding in the upper 30s. The winds should start to ease Saturday night making Sunday feel more tolerable.

Monday will be a transition day. It will remain sunny, but it won’t be as cold as temperatures climb back into the lower 40s.

Southwesterly winds will develop heading into Tuesday setting the plate for the big warming trend. Temperatures will soar into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. By Wednesday and Thursday, we may end up topping out at around 60 degrees. Some spots inland could climb into the mid 60s.