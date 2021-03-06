Weekend weather: Still cold

The week ended on a bitterly cold note as temperatures topped out in the upper 30s and wind chills in the 20s all day long. The chill continues through the weekend, however, it will feel more tolerable on Sunday as the winds finally ease. This bitter stretch gives us a nice reward for next week. A big warmup is in store with temperatures soaring toward 60 degrees by Wednesday.

The gusty winds will back off a touch Friday night making it feel not as harsh. Overnight lows will go down into mid 20s with wind chills in the upper teens. Keep in mind, it felt more like around 10 degrees early on Friday.

Saturday will be another brutally cold day with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will continue to gust at around 20 to 25 mph making it feel more like the 20s during the day. There will be also a couple of clouds around as a storm system passes well south.The

winds should finally diminish by Sunday as the low-pressure system in Eastern Canada, responsible for driving down the cold air, finally slides out of the region. It will still be cold with highs in the upper 30s, but the light breeze will make a huge difference.

Monday will be a transition day. The sun will be out, and temperatures will only be a few degrees below normal with highs in the lower 40s.

The winds will shift southwesterly bringing in a very mild air mass that will stick around through the rest of the week. Temperatures will soar into the upper 50s by Tuesday and it will likely climb into the lower 60s for the rest of the week. We’ll have to see if a storm system could bring the chance some showers either on Thursday or Friday.