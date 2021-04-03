Weekend weather: Easter forecast looks like spring has finally sprung

The end of the first week of April felt more like a January day as temperatures only hovered in the 30s. On Friday morning, temperatures started out in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. LaGuardia Airport bottomed out at 29 degrees, breaking its previous record of 32 degrees set back in 2018. Newark Airport tied its record low of 28 degrees, which last occurred in 1964.

It will stay cold Friday night with a Freeze Warning in effect for the city and surrounding suburbs. Temperatures will end up in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. While the winds have eased, it will still be a factor with wind chills in the low to 20s.

At first, the warmup will start rather slow on Saturday. Eventually, temperatures will climb into the lower 50s during the afternoon as the winds shift more westerly.

A weak disturbance will pass late Saturday night into Easter morning allowing for the possibility of a mostly cloudy start to the day. The sun should win out toward the midday period and temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. The warming trend will continue through the early part of next week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies as with highs in the low to mid 60s.

