NEW YORK (PIX11) – It was a foggy start for most this morning, but that will lift as the sun begins to shine.

A mix of sun and clouds can be expected today with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s, which is well above average for the day.

The next storm system will begin to make its way into the region tonight, staying in the area until Sunday night.

Temps will be in the low 50s tomorrow before tapering off in the 40s for the majority of the upcoming week.

Aside from a possible sprinkle on Monday morning, next week will be dry. Thursday will be the chilliest, having a high in the upper 30s.