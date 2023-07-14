NEW YORK (PIX11)– The unsettled pattern of showers and storms will continue into the weekend. While Saturday will be a better day as the threat will be on the low end, Sunday looks to feature numerous storms across the Tri-State Region.

Some of these storms may be capable of producing additional flooding for areas that have been hard hit with rain within the past 7 days and they could also bring gusty winds along with hail.

Strong to severe storms that have been ongoing for parts of Northern New Jersey during the early Friday evening hours will make their way into the Lower Hudson Valley. As that part of the region is still reeling from the effects of the past few days from heavy rain, a Flood Watch has been issued through the evening hours.

Eventually, the precipitation should diminish into the overnight period, but it will remain to be warm and humid with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Saturday will be a relatively nice summer day for the region. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, but it will be very humid as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Late in the afternoon, that humidity may spark a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

The next system makes its way into the region on Sunday. Some showers may develop in the morning on Sunday, but the bulk of the storms will hold off until the afternoon. Again, these storms will have the potential to bring more torrential downpours that may lead to flash flooding. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s.

Things will calm down a bit on Monday, but the humidity will still be around. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb back to around 90 degrees in the afternoon. Adding in the humidity, it will feel more like the mid to upper 90s.

A few storms cannot be ruled out on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the humidity should finally take a step back heading into the latter part of next week.