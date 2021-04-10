Weekend forecast: Scattered showers, cloudy skies in NY, NJ

A woman uses an umbrella as she exits the Lincoln Center subway station during a rain shower brought about by Tropical Storm Fay on July 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK — Scattered showers early Saturday made for a soggy start to the weekend, but the bulk of the day will be dry and cloudy.

Temperatures could jump into the mid-60s in New York City and points west if the sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. Along the coast, an onshore airflow will persist, keeping temperatures in the 50s.

Sunday looks to be a dreary day as a storm system approaches. Expect periods of rain throughout the day. It will also be cooler, with temperatures in the 50s.

While the storm will drift into New England by Monday, the upper-level system trailing behind will stick around and so will a chance of showers. A northwesterly airflow keep temperatures in the 50s.