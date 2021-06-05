Weekend forecast: Hot and dry with temps around 90 degrees

NEW YORK — Break out the sunglasses, lather on the sunscreen and grab some water before heading out to enjoy the summer weather Saturday.

Temperatures will soar toward 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday, with the heat index possibly making it feel more like the mid-90s.

The 90-degree streak may stretch into Monday and Tuesday, setting up the possibility of the year’s first heat wave. A heat wave is declared when temperatures reach 90 degrees or above for three consecutive days.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be mostly sunny with a slight breeze. Late afternoon thunderstorms are possible on Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front arriving in the middle of next week will bring the temperature down a few degrees. Highs are expected to top out in the low 80s on Thursday and in the 70s by Friday.