Weekend forecast: Dry, warm temps stick around through Monday

NEW YORK — You can trade your umbrella for a pair of shades this weekend.

After a soggy end to the workweek, Saturday started out with plenty of sunshine. The afternoon will feature a build-up of clouds, but a weak area of high pressure should hold off any showers. Temperatures will climb to around 60 degrees during the afternoon.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures climbing into the 60s. A weak disturbance could pass through the area Sunday night and cause a passing shower, but the chance of rain is very low.

The dry, mild weather pattern will likely continue through the early part of next week. Southwesterly winds will help drive temperatures up into the upper 60s by Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a cold front will arrive bringing the chance of scattered showers. It will be a cooler day as well with highs in the lower 60s. A gusty wind will develop Wednesday night and continue into Thursday keeping temperatures in the 50s all day long.