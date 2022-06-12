NEW YORK (PIX11) — The weekend ends on a wet note across the tri-state area, but Sunday’s rain and storms won’t last all day.

The bulk of the rain was expected during the early hours of Sunday, but a spotty shower or two can’t be completely ruled out in the afternoon. Conditions should begin drying out by the late afternoon with high temperatures expected to be in the 70s. It will also be a bit more humid.

Monday afternoon is looking to bring brighter and warmer with highs in the mid-80s. But by the end of the week, the umbrellas will be out gain as more rain and storms move across the area.