NEW YORK (PIX11) — The low pressure system that brought unsettled weather to the New York-New Jersey region will finally drift into the Canadian Maritimes, as high pressure works its way into the area from the west. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies and patchy fog this morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. The high temperature will be 81 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and noticeably warmer as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 88 in the city, and near 90 degrees in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm as high pressure remains in control of the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 87 in the city, and in the upper 80s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a cold front will work its way into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 80 in the city, and in the low 80s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant as Canadian high pressure will bring cooler, drier air into the region. The high temperature will be 77 in the city, and in the mid-70s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees for much of the area.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 84 in the city, and in the mid-80s over the suburbs.