The week started the way much of January has been, on the mild side. Temperatures went up into the 50s on Monday, but a cold front will cool things down for Tuesday.

Another frontal boundary looks to cross through on Thursday and that will bring in the first arctic air mass that we have seen in a long time.

While Monday evening looks to be dry, a frontal boundary will bring the chance for some showers during the overnight hours. Temperatures will take a dip into the upper 30s toward daybreak.

There is a chance that the rain could change over to some snow showers early on Tuesday, but it does not look like it would stick as the ground temperature will be too warm. As far as the rest of the day goes, the cooler, northwesterly breeze will keep temperatures at around 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Cooler air will filter in on Wednesday with temperatures staying in the upper 30s. We then see some moderation in the temperatures on Thursday with highs around 40. An arctic air mass moves in Thursday night into Friday.

Temperatures will probably get no warmer than the upper 20s on Friday, and it will likely dip into the single digits by Friday night. Adding in the wind, it will feel bitterly cold with wind chills likely going well below zero at times by Friday night.

For the weekend, the chill remains on Saturday with temperatures staying in the teens, but we will see a quick recovery as warm air makes a swift return. On Sunday, expect highs to jump to around 40 degrees.