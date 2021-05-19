Wednesday the warmest day of the year so far: Will we hit 90?

NEW YORK — It will feel more like summer Wednesday as temperatures climb to the warmest they’ve been all year so far.

Expect nothing but sunshine all day long on Wednesday. A nice westerly wind will allow temperatures to climb further in the upper 80s. Some areas just west of the city could easily hit 90 degrees. Even coastal sections will be able to hit 80 degrees with the warm wind in place.

For the latter part of the week, a cold front will creep into the region from the east. That will allow a sea-breeze to take a bigger role on Thursday and Friday. Despite the onshore flow, temperatures will remain above normal.

It will start out sunny on Thursday but a few clouds will develop late in the day as the front approaches. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. On Friday, more clouds will mix in keeping temperatures in the mid 70s during the day. East of the city, temperatures may end up holding in the 60s in the afternoon.

During the weekend, that same front will side eastward as a warm front allowing temperatures to climb back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. At the same time, the chance of a shower will be on the increase. The threat will be very low on Saturday, but isolated storms cannot be ruled out by Sunday.